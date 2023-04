BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Chairman of the Azerbaijan Ascension Party Anar Asadli has been arrested, Trend reports.

Narimanov district court chose a preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of 3 months against Anar Asadli.

According to the information, Asadli is accused of fraud and a criminal case was initiated against him. Four people complained about Anar Asadli. He is accused of taking a large amount of money from these people and not returning it.