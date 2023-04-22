New provocation of Armenians: three Azerbaijani servicemen injured in mine explosion in Shusha district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. In order to escalate the situation on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the peacekeeping contingent of Russia is temporarily deployed, Armenia committed another provocation on a dirt road in the direction of the village of Allahgulular in the Shusha district, Trend reports citing the the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"On April 22, at about 17:00, a military truck of the Azerbaijani army, which was carrying supplies to our positions located on the heights around the village of Allahgulular, was blown up by a landmine intentionally laid by the Armenians on the road. As a result, the driver and the head of the car were injured, the vehicle broke down and fell into disrepair. One of the servicemen, who immediately came to the aid of the wounded, was also injured in anti-personnel mine explosion.

Three of Azerbaijan soldiers,who injured in mine explosion, received emergency medical care.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center were informed about the incident.

All responsibility for the incident lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia," the Ministry said.