Armenia must immediately cease all military provocations on sovereign territory of Azerbaijan - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Armenia must immediately cease all the military provocations on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, publication on the Twitter page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"As a result of military provocation of Armenia in Shusha district, a military truck of Azerbaijani Army was deliberately targeted with landmine and exploded landmine injured 3 servicemen. Armenia must immediately cease all the military provocations on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan!," the publication said.

On April 22, at about 17:00, a military truck of the Azerbaijan Army transporting supplies to Azerbaijani positions stationed on the high grounds around the Allahgulular village was blown up by a mine deliberately buried by the Armenians in the direction of road movement. As a result, the driver and the head of the vehicle were wounded, the vehicle broke down and became unusable. One of the servicemen who arrived immediately to help the wounded was also wounded by hitting an anti-personnel mine.

Emergency medical aid was provided to Azerbaijan Army's 3 servicemen who were blown up.