Azerbaijan Army's servicemen blown up on an Armenian mine - MoD (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The territory, where on April 22, at about 17:00 local time, Azerbaijan Army' s military truck transporting supplies to Azerbaijani positions stationed on the high grounds around the Allahgulular village was blown up by a mine buried by the Armenians, was inspected, Trend reports citing the press service Defense Ministry.

"During the search conducted by Azerbaijan Army's engineer-sapper units, several anti-tank and a large number of anti-personnel mines produced in Armenia in 2021 were detected in the area.

We declare once again that the transportation of military supplies from Armenia to the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan must be stopped immediately, and illegal Armenian armed detachments must be withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories in the shortest time," the Ministry said.