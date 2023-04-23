Azerbaijani Army positions in Lachin subjected to fire from Armenian side - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. On April 23, at about 15:10 local time, units of the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the settlement of Minkend in the Lachin region from their positions located in the direction of the settlement of Kyzyljik in the Garakilsi region, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The units of the Azerbaijani army have taken adequate response measures in the indicated direction," the ministry added.