Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani Army positions in Lachin subjected to fire from Armenian side - MoD

Politics Materials 23 April 2023 17:21 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Army positions in Lachin subjected to fire from Armenian side - MoD

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. On April 23, at about 15:10 local time, units of the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the settlement of Minkend in the Lachin region from their positions located in the direction of the settlement of Kyzyljik in the Garakilsi region, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The units of the Azerbaijani army have taken adequate response measures in the indicated direction," the ministry added.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more