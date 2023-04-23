Armenia must recognize and respect Azerbaijan’s right to control entry and exit to its territory - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. We categorically reject the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia in connection with the measures Azerbaijan undertook to establish a checkpoint on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road on April 23, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"The mentioned statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry is another attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan and is unacceptable. Such statements by the Armenian side, interfering in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, not only do not contribute to peace and tranquility in the region, but also lead to tension increase.

Azerbaijan's legal decision and step to establish a border checkpoint on its sovereign territory complies with all the principles and norms of international law. It is known that the Armenian side announced the recognition of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan following the meetings in Prague and Sochi, to which the country often refers. Based on this, Armenia must accept and respect the right of Azerbaijan to control the exit and entry into its territory.

In a situation where, after the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020, the Armenian side, contrary to the provisions of the trilateral Statement dated November 10, 2020, has not stopped military provocations against Azerbaijan, used the road for illegal actions, transported weapons and mines, and rotated its military personnel, the establishment of this checkpoint is a legitimate decision and a national security decision. At the same time, on April 22, the transfer of two military accommodation containers and a convoy of military equipment with trucks belonging to Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan and the activities of Armenia to build military infrastructure at the point closest to the territory of Azerbaijan at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road were among factors that led to the acceleration of this decision.

With regard to the unfounded assertion that Azerbaijan allegedly violated its obligations under the trilateral statement, we would like to remind the Armenian side that the Armenian leadership confirmed at the highest level that the trilateral statement does not provide this country with any function in the issue of organizing traffic on the Lachin-Khankendi road. According to the abovementioned statement, Azerbaijan undertakes to guarantee the safety of citizens, vehicles and goods moving along the Lachin-Khankendi road. This obligation also includes the prevention of misuse of the Lachin road. Also, the organization of a border checkpoint at the beginning of the road does not cause a change in the movement on the road.

Ensuring the security of the border, which is not related to the trilateral statement, is the prerogative of the Azerbaijani Government and a necessary condition for national security, state sovereignty, and the rule of law.

The absurd claim that the establishment of the border checkpoint is for the purpose of “ethnic cleansing” is unfounded and unacceptable. We once again declare that there are appropriate conditions for transparent, safe and orderly travel in both directions for local Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This statement by the Armenian Foreign Ministry, which has boycotted the peace talks, indicates the intention to use this incident as a pretext to again strike at efforts to resume negotiations.

We recommend that the Armenian side refrain from such provocations, responsibly approach efforts to build relations with Azerbaijan on the basis of such principles as the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries, take a constructive position, and not impede peace negotiations under various pretexts. At the same time, we call on Armenia to stop its attempts to resort to a smear campaign in the international community, including for this purpose to distort the well-known decision of the International Court of Justice," the ministry noted.