BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. We strongly condemn the pre-planned and organised burning of flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye at the Freedom Square in Yerevan during torchlight procession, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizade wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"The Armenian government and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan must take urgent measures to prevent such hate crimes and xenophobic acts," Hajizade noted.