Armenia - Russia’s biggest accomplice to bypassing Western sanctions, French senator says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Armenia is the biggest aid for Russia in bypassing sanctions of the Western countries, Member of the Senate of France Natalie Goulet said, Trend reports via the senator's Twitter page.

She also quoted an article of the Financial Times in her tweet which reported that “Armenia is among those with sharp increases of western imports and rises in exports to Russia”.

Earlier, an article in the New York Times revealed that a surge has been recorded in chips and other electronic components re-export from Armenia to Russia. As the author noted, eight particular types of those chips, crucial for the production of weapons, are delivered in Russia.

"One document marked with the seal of the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security said that in 2022, Armenia imported 515 percent more chips and processors from the US and 212 percent more from the EU than in 2021. Armenia then exported 97 percent of those same products to Russia, the document said," the article noted.

Also, the US Departments of Commerce, the Treasury, and of Justice have issued a trilateral note on the specifications of the signs of attempts to circumvent sanctions against Russia.

According to the document, one of the most common tactics is the use of third-party intermediaries or transshipment points to avoid restrictions. It was revealed that Armenia is used to illegally redirect goods to Russia or Belarus, thus, bypassing Western sanctions.