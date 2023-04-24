French side should not create conditions for attempts to obstruct peace process between Azerbaijan, Armenia - MFA (UPDATE)

Headline changed, details added, first version posted 13:20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. France should not create conditions for attempts to obstruct the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Ayhan Hajizadeh said, commenting on the unfounded statement by Spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry Anne-Claire Legendre, in connection with the creation of a border checkpoint by Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"The statement made by Anne-Claire Legendre, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, regarding the establishment of a checkpoint by the Azerbaijani side on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road on April 23, 2023, is completely unfounded.

It is the sovereign and legitimate right of Azerbaijan to establish a border checkpoint on its sovereign territory.

There is no basis for the claim that this step is contrary to the Trilateral statement, any other international document or court decision. As always, Azerbaijan guarantees the safety of citizens, vehicles and cargo moving on the Lachin-Khankendi road within the framework of its obligations and will continue to take appropriate measures in this direction.

In return for Azerbaijan’s efforts to ensure peace, stability and development in the region, to normalize relations with Armenia on the basis of respect for international law principles such as territorial integrity and sovereignty, the French side should not create conditions for attempts to obstruct the process by expressing such a unilateral position," the spokesperson said in a statement.