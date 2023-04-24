International Court of Justice suspends Armenia’s claim against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The International Court of Justice has suspended Armenia’s claim against Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, the claim was suspended due to the fact that on April 21, 2023, the Azerbaijani side officially submitted preliminary objections to the International Court of Justice against the main claim brought by Armenia against Azerbaijan under the Convention on the Abolition of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.