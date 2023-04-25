President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Israel's independence, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the independence of the State of Israel that, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am delighted to congratulate you, and through you, your entire people cordially and offer my best wishes.

During these years, Israel has come a long way in achieving tremendous success and placing itself among the most developed countries worldwide.

It is gratifying that Azerbaijan-Israel relations have continuously developed exponentially and reached the present level. At its core rest the centuries-long solid friendship and feelings of mutual affinity that connect our peoples.

Today, the high-level political dialogue creates a favorable ground for expanding and enriching with new substance our mutual engagement in the economy, energy, advanced technologies, education, military-technical and other domains. I am confident that Azerbaijan’s establishing Trade and Tourism Representative Offices and commencement of operation of our Embassy in Israel this year will lead to the further development of our interstate relations.

I believe that in line with the interests of our peoples and countries, we will successfully continue our joint efforts to harness, to a greater extent, the enormous potential of Azerbaijan-Israel friendship and cooperation.

As I look forward to seeing you soon in Baku, I wish you robust health, happiness and success in every endeavor and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Israel," the letter said.