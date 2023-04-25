Azerbaijan is strategic partner both for Romania and Bulgaria - Romanian minister

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 25. Azerbaijan is a key player, as well as a strategic partner for Romania and also for Bulgaria, Romania's Energy Minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu, told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark following the ceremony of signing of Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), EURSTREAM (Slovakia), and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) was signed in Sofia (Bulgaria) on April 25.

"Romania is the less dependent country from the Russian gas. We have natural production of gas. We ensure from production 80-85 percent of total consumption. We already have contract with Azerbaijan. We will play a role of transit in Solidarity Ring. We have found reserves in the Black Sea. We will contribute with our gas to the Solidarity Ring and whole region by early 2027. That’s why I mention Moldova and Ukraine, because they are also in the region and they need support for the security of supply. We cannot bring much gas from Azerbaijan without Turkiye. Azerbaijan is a key player, our strategic partner for Romania and also for Bulgaria. We have a long-term relationship. It plays a key role for energy supply for the whole region," he said.