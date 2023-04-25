MoU between Bulgartransgaz, Transgaz, FGSZ, EURSTREAM and SOCAR to help strengthen Europe's energy security - commissioner (UPDATE)

First version published at 14:27

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 25. The signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on encouraging cooperation between Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ Hungary), EURSTREAM (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) help strengthen Europe's energy security, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said in a video message, Trend reports.

"This MoU is of great importance. The European Commission will continue to work with Azerbaijan because the country proved that it is a reliable partner," the commissioner said.

She also noted that 2022 was a very difficult year for the EU.

"But the EU reacted rapidly, decisively and effectively. The EU has ensured energy security, and diversification has taken place in record time. At the same time, the demand for gas has decreased by 18 percent compared to the last 5 years," Simson said.

According to the commissioner, it is necessary to continue investing in projects from non-Russian sources, especially for Eastern Europe.