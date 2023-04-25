Romanian energy minister emphasizes importance of giving opportunity to other countries to join 'Solidarity Ring' (UPDATE)

Title Changed

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 25. It is necessary to provide an opportunity for other countries to join the 'Solidarity Ring' (upgraded transmission network systems of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia), Romanian Minister of Energy, Virgil-Daniel Popescu said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the ceremony dedicated to the signing of a memorandum of understanding to promote cooperation between Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ Hungary), EURSTREAM (Slovakia), and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Sofia.

According to him, the Solidarity Ring is an indicator of solidarity and cooperation, and it is necessary to provide an opportunity for other countries to join this initiative.

"It is necessary to start work immediately after signing the memorandum. The door should be open for Türkiye, Moldova, and Ukraine. There is an acute crisis, but together we will overcome it," Popescu said.