'Solidarity Ring' has potential to strengthen energy cooperation in Europe - Slovak minister (UPDATE)

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 25. The 'Solidarity Ring' (upgraded transmission network systems of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia) has the potential to strengthen energy cooperation in Europe, Slovakian Economy Minister Karel Hirman said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the ceremony dedicated to the signing of a memorandum of understanding to promote cooperation between Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), EURSTREAM (Slovakia), and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Sofia.

"We are ready to contribute to energy diversification in Europe. Reducing dependence on gas imports from a single gas source is consistent with our strategy. We are opening a new page in energy cooperation with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan and SOCAR are our long-standing and reliable partners," he said.

Hirman said that Azerbaijan contributes significantly to diversification.

"The opening of an energy corridor from Azerbaijan to Central Europe is essential. I believe that the EU will support us politically and financially in the further development of this project," he said.

Noting the successful cooperation with Azerbaijan in oil supplies, Hirman pointed out that the time has come to establish such cooperation in the gas sector.