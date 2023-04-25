Turkish President awards Azerbaijani rescuers for support in aftermath of earthquake (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 17:31)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has awarded Azerbaijani Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov and Azerbaijani rescuers with the "For Dedication" medal for their support in the aftermath of the earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that the medals awarded today are Türkiye's expression of sincere gratitude.

"You have earned a special place in the hearts of 85 million people," he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

The death toll of the earthquake in Türkiye reached 50,783.