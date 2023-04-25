Bulgarian President: The geopolitical situation requires, first of all, to be together and look for the best solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Important point is that this initiative raises the level of our ambitions. We have already started talking about other more important projects, said President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev as he addressed a signing ceremony of the “Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), Eustream (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)” in Sofia.

"We need to start talking about the energy of the future – the transport of green hydrogen,” he said.

“A little later, we will inaugurate SOCAR's new office in Sofia together with President Aliyev.I would like to inform Mr. President Aliyev that the regulatory body of Bulgaria has already approved the license for “SOCAR Trading” to engage in natural gas trading in Europe. Mr. President Aliyev, I would like to congratulate you on this occasion, and I believe that we will be successful in the future. The geopolitical situation requires, first of all, to be together and look for the best solutions,” the Bulgarian President emphasized.