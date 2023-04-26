Azerbaijani border guards report to President Ilham Aliyev from checkpoint on Lachin-Khankendi road, hoist national flag (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Title changed:

Details added: first version posted on 10:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. A ceremony of hoisting the State Flag of Azerbaijan at the checkpoint established at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the border with Armenia has been held and report was made to President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.