Azerbaijan was never reason for aggravation of relations with France - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijan has never been the reason for the aggravation of relations with France, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the press conference with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He said that even when relations were tense, Azerbaijan did not evade contacts.

"At the meeting with the French counterpart, an exchange of views on regional and other issues took place. For many years, Azerbaijani-French relations have been developing dynamically and can be described as successful cooperation," Bayramov said.