Agreement reached on meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in Russia - official (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. An agreement has been reached on the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Russia, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“The exact date [for the meeting] will be announced later,” Zakharova noted.

Previously, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Moscow confirms its readiness to organize a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Russia. The trilateral meeting scheduled for December last year was disrupted by the Armenian side.