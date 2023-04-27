Armenia expected to return to negotiating table on peace agreement soon – Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)

First version updated at 15:21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Armenia is expected to return to the negotiating table on a peace agreement in the near future, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at today's press conference with the participation of French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that against the background of Azerbaijan's proposals, Armenia is seriously slowing down the process by not responding to them. Moreover, last time it took 6 weeks to get an answer from Armenia.

He noted that all the initiatives related to the peace treaty were put forward by Azerbaijan.

"The Armenian side announced a return to peace talks. Holding the next stage of negotiations is the next important step. We will participate in it and will do everything possible to advance the peace process," the minister added.

The French minister arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on April 26. Afterward, the minister will visit Armenia and Georgia.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia. A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

In January 2021, during a meeting in Moscow, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan made a decision to create a working group at the level of the deputy prime ministers of the three countries that would focus on establishing transport and economic links in Karabakh, following the end of the war in 2020.