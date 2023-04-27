France never objected to illegal activities of Armenia - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijan has not seen France even once appeal to Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the press conference with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"France has never objected to the illegal actions of Armenia or to the fact that its illegal armed groups are on the territory of Azerbaijan. A statement was signed in the presence of the French president, among others, but we did not see France appeal to Armenia. This is the number one cause of tension in the region," the minister added.

On April 26, French FM Catherine Colonna arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit. After Azerbaijan, Catherine Colonna will visit Armenia and Georgia.