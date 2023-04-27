FMs of Azerbaijan, France hold press conference (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 13:44)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna held a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

As Jeyhun Bayramov said, the two countries have jointly implemented major projects; French companies have participated in large energy, oil, and gas infrastructure projects; and in general, mutual cooperation has been carried out in the social, economic, humanitarian, cultural, educational, and scientific spheres.

He highlighted that Azerbaijan has never been a reason for the aggravation of relations with France. Even when relations were tense, Azerbaijan did not evade contacts.

Catherine Colonna, in turn, noted that Azerbaijan and France are historical partners and there is a need for dialogue between the two countries.

"President Ilham Aliyev received me this morning and we had a very sincere conversation. I invite you to France to continue this dialogue," Catherine Colonna said.