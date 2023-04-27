Azerbaijani Ombudsman issues statement on propaganda of ethnic hatred policy in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued a statement protesting against the propaganda of ethnic hatred policy in Armenia, Trend reports.

According to the statement, on April 25, 2023, another case confirming support for the policy of hatred and terror at the state level occurred in Armenia. The proof of this was the solemn opening of the monument "in honor of the heroes" of the terrorist operation called "Nemesis" carried out by Armenians in the 20th century in the presence of state officials in the Armenian capital.

This "perpetuation" of the names of the organizers and perpetrators of the terrorist operation, that organized the brutal murders of Azerbaijani and Turkish diplomats, and statesmen, once again demonstrated that terror in Armenia has become a state policy.

