US, EU failed bids for honest broker role in Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization - Russian MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The US and EU representatives, including France, had so-called bids for the role of an honest broker in the process of Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization, and seemingly they failed, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the weekly briefing, Trend reports.

According to Zakharova, the representatives' statements cannot be related to any constructive work or the work of an honest broker.

"The real aspirations of Washington and Paris are opportunistic, politicized and aimed at undermining Russia's positions," she added.

On January 23, 2023, the EU agreed to send another mission to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The EU launched its civilian mission in Armenia (EU Mission in Armenia / EUMA) under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) on February 20, 2023.

The exclusively civilian staff of the EUMA will include 100 members, with around 50 unarmed observers.

EEAS ( European External Action Service) Managing Director of the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC) Stefano Tomat will serve as the Civilian Operation Commander, while Markus Ritter will serve as the Head of Mission.