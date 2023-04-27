Türkiye hols opening ceremony of "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" International Exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The opening ceremony of the "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" International Flight-Tactical Exercises was held at the airbase in the city of Konya, Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The exercises are being conducted with the participation of military personnel from various countries.

First, the participants were briefed about the exercises’ objectives and their conduct area.

Then, on the map, the participants got acquainted with the exercises’ scenario, tasks and activities to be accomplished.

Azerbaijan is represented in international exercises by its Air Force’s military personnel and aircraft.