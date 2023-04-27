Member countries of Islamic Development Bank to use experience of "ASAN xidmət"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approving the "Memorandum of Understanding between the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank for cooperation in the field of strengthening the provision of online/electronic public services in the member countries of the Islamic Development Bank using the experience of "ASAN xidmət" of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

