France's position prevents peace process in post-conflict Karabakh period - Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. France's position does not contribute to the peace process in the post- Karabakh conflict period, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said on April 27, receiving a delegation headed by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

Bayramov highlighted that despite the existing challenges and difficulties, Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to establish peace and security in the region.

The minister also informed the French side in detail about the current situation in the region and the realities in the post-conflict period, as well as about the efforts made by Azerbaijan towards normalizing relations with Armenia and signing a peace treaty.

As the minister noted, Armenia demonstrates an non-constructive approach, commits military-political provocations, renounces its obligations, contradicting the provisions of the joint trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia in order to complete ceasefire and termination of all hostilities in Karabakh territories and added that the Lachin-Khankendi road was used by Armenia to continue creating a military and mine threat.

In turn, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, speaking about the history of relations between Azerbaijan and France, the political dialogue between the leaders of the two countries, underlined the importance of continuing close contacts, political consultations in the direction of developing relations, despite the fact that currently the approaches of the countries on a number of issues do not coincide.

In addition, emphasizing the significance of commitment to the negotiation process, the minister said that France is also ready to support efforts to establish peace in the region.