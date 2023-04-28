Azerbaijan amends procedure for privatization of state property - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree amending the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 23, 2000, No. 432 "On additional measures related to the implementation of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Privatization of State Property", Trend reports.

According to the amendment, if documents or information intended for the privatization of non-residential premises are available in the relevant state institution through the electronic government information system, these documents or information will not be requested from the tenant, persons wishing to participate in the auction, or the customer.

In cases where access to such documents or information through the electronic government information system is not possible, their provision will be requested by the relevant government agency on the basis of a request with the consent of the tenant or provided by the tenant, the person wishing to participate in the auction, or the customer.