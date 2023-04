BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order awarding Turkish athletes who dedicated their victory at the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan to Azerbaijan as a manifestation of the unbreakable fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye with Taraggi Medal, Trend reports.

The following athletes were awarded:

Cansu Bektaş

Gamze Altun

Nuray Güngör