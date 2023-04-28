President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend concert marking 100th anniversary of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva at Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. A concert marking the 100th anniversary of outstanding ophthalmologist, scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva attended the concert.

Prior to the concert, they viewed a photo exhibition reflecting the life and activities of Zarifa Aliyeva, a prominent scientist, doctor, Great Leader Heydar Aliyev`s wife who supported him in all his activities.

The concert organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation started with the screening of a documentary on academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The legendary “Dan Ulduzu” instrumental group took the stage then.

Videos were screened at the hall about academician Zarifa Aliyeva, concerts by the “Dan Ulduzu”, and Azerbaijan in the past years and modern period.

The concert rounded off with the Emin Sabitoglu’s “How beautiful Azerbaijan is” song performed together by all the singers.