Homemade mines found in Azerbaijan's Lachin city - ANAMA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Homemade mines have been found in Azerbaijan's Lachin city, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Samir Poladov told reporters, Trend reports.

Poladov emphasized that these mines were manufactured in Armenia in 2021.

"Besides, many mines with antennas were found in the liberated territories. In Lachin city, both mines of this type and handicraft explosive devices were found, as well," he added.

ANAMA is holding a briefing for representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

As a result of the mines laid by the Armenian armed forces, 292 Azerbaijani citizens have become victims of mines and other explosive devices, 51 of whom were killed and over 200 received injuries of varying degrees of severity.