Azerbaijani ANAMA shares updates on de-mining activity (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. A total of 77,890 hectares of Azerbaijani territories have been de-mined to date, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said, Trend reports.

Suleymanov made the remark during a briefing, dedicated to humanitarian de-mining activities in Azerbaijan, for representatives of the embassies and international organizations accredited in the country.

"About 87,000 mines and unexploded ordnance were cleared. After the war, 292 people became victims of mines. More than 200 of them received various injuries. From 1991 to the present, 3,377 people have died, including 38 children and women, from mine explosions in Azerbaijan," Suleymanov said.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.