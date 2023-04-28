President Ilham Aliyev: Türkiye and Azerbaijan are two brotherly countries that stay together in all matters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. “You have raised the glorious Turkish Flag and had the National Anthem played at the European Championships in Armenia. I heartily congratulate you on behalf of the entire Azerbaijani people on this occasion. At the same time, you have dedicated this victory to Azerbaijan. This is something that makes us particularly happy,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting with Turkish athletes Cansu Bektas, Gamze Altun and Nuray Gungor, who dedicated their victories to Azerbaijan at the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan.

“This once again shows that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are two brotherly countries that stay together in all matters. You are there when we are not and we are there when you are not. We are one, we are allies, we are brothers,” the head of state underlined.