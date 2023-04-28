President Ilham Aliyev: Turkish athletes’ dedicating their victory to Azerbaijan touched feelings of our people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Dedication by Turkish athletes of their victory to Azerbaijan, deeply touched our people, President Ilham Aliyev said on April 28, while receiving Turkish athletes Cansu Bektas, Gamze Altun and Nuray Gungor, who dedicated their victory at the European Weightlifting Championships held in Yerevan, to Azerbaijan.

“You have made all the people of Azerbaijan truly happy. Our girl Cansu said that I am dedicating this win to Azerbaijan. She has touched the feelings of the entire Azerbaijani people and made us all happy,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

“Our girls have raised our flag there, and when the National Anthem of Türkiye was played, all those sitting there rose to their feet. This is the triumph, this is the proud occasion. Our states and peoples deserve this victory. In the Second Karabakh war, Türkiye was always with us, in all other matters, and this also the case in sports,” the head of state noted.

“I hope your next visit is to Karabakh. There you will see that the flags of Türkiye and Azerbaijan fly side by side in the city of Shusha. This is a manifestation of the great love in the hearts of our people,” the Azerbaijani leader underlined.