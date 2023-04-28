Azerbaijan’s MFA issues statement on mine explosion in Terter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on a mine explosion in Terter, which killed three people, Trend reports.

"The mine explosion in Terter region on April 28 killed three civilians. We express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. In the period after the 44-day war in 2020, 298 people have suffered from mine explosion, 54 of them died. The blast in Terter once again shows that Armenia, which did not provide Azerbaijan with accurate mine maps, continues military activities and mine laying on the territory of Azerbaijan in flagrant violation of paragraph 6 of the tripartite statement, creates obstacles to large-scale reconstruction work carried out in the post-conflict period, to the civilian population, the return of internally displaced persons and their peaceful life on their lands. We call on the international community not to turn a blind eye to Armenia's flagrant violation of its international obligations, including the policy of deliberate planting of mines," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.