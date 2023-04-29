Turkish athlete, who won gold medal in Yerevan, expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Turkish weightlifter Cansu Bektas, who dedicated the gold medal that she won at the European Championships in Yerevan to Azerbaijan, has expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for the invitation, Trend reports.

“I am immensely grateful to the esteemed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. I dedicate my medal to Azerbaijan,” Bektas wrote on Instagram.

On April 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with the Turkish athletes who dedicated their victories to Azerbaijan at the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan.