President of Azerbaijan: Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made historic contributions to the Turkic world

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. "Türkiye has covered a long and glorious road in the last 20 years. Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye has become a voice on the global scale and is the guarantor of peace, stability and security in our region,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival in Istanbul.

“Türkiye plays a very important part in the unification of the great Turkic world. At the Summit of Turkic states held in Ankara last month, all Turkic states expressed their support, respect and our common solidarity to my dear brother,” the head of state emphasized.

The President of Azerbaijan noted that Recep Tayyip Erdogan had made historic contributions to the unification of the Turkic world.