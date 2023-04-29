President Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan and Türkiye: "One nation two states" - now also a single fist

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, April 29. The souls of our fathers and forefathers are happy because Türkiye and Azerbaijan are together, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival in Istanbul.

Noting that the Azerbaijani people would be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the modern Azerbaijan state, in a few days, the head of state said: “Heydar Aliyev said that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are one nation in two states. Today we are proving it. The souls of all our fathers and forefathers are happy because Türkiye and Azerbaijan are together. When my father said, “One nation in two states”, and I want to add to that – like one fist!”