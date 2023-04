ISTANBUL, Türkiye, April 29. Türkiye’s defense industry is recognized by the whole world today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival in Istanbul.

“The most developed, the most modern, the most advanced defense industry strengthens both Türkiye and us. This will ensure the security of Türkiye for many years to come,” the head of state emphasized.