TEKNOFEST 2023 participants warmly welcomed President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, April 29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan are attending the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival in Istanbul.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived at the venue of the festival by the Togg car, which is another sign of Türkiye`s technological development.

The festival participants lining up along the road greeted the presidents and first ladies with flowers and prolonged applause.

The speeches of President Ilham Aliyev were being interrupted by applause.