President Ilham Aliyev concludes his working visit to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his working visit to Istanbul at the invitation of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Istanbul Atatürk Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan.