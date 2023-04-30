Civilians cross Azerbaijani border checkpoint at beginning of Lachin-Khankendi road (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. A video posted on social networks shows how Armenians are going through passport control conducted by Azerbaijani border guards at the border checkpoint at the beginning of Lachin-Khankendi road.

The crossing in accordance with the law proceeds in a disciplined manner, in an atmosphere of mutual courtesy.

This once again shows that all the efforts of Armenians to propagate lies about the so-called "blockade" of the Lachin-Khankendi road and the "ethnic cleansing" of Armenians in Karabakh are doomed to failure.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.