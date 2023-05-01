Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to Türkiye (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has expressed his condolences to the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Hulusi Akar and the Chief of the General Staff General of the Turkish Army Yasar Guler, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news about the death and injury of the valiant Turkish servicemen as a result of an accident on the Sirnak-Uludere road. We share your grief. May the Almighty rest the souls of the fallen servicemen, we share the bitterness of their loved ones, and express our deepest condolences to their families. I wish recovery to the injured servicemen,” Hasanov said in the condolence letter.

According to Demiroren News Agency (DHA), the road accident in Türkiye's southeastern border province of Sirnak left two soldiers dead and over 40 injured (four in critical condition) when a bus carrying the soldiers was toppled over.

The injured were taken to the state hospital in Sirnak town.