Azerbaijan approves charter of Administration of Regional Medical Divisions - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approving the charter of the Administration of Regional Medical Divisions of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decree reads as following:

1. Approve the "Charter of the Administration of Regional Medical Divisions of Azerbaijan".

2. Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan to resolve issues arising from this decree.

3. Administration of Regional Medical Divisions of Azerbaijan:

3.1. to approve the structure, the wage fund, the maximum number of employees and the amount of their wages (official salary, additional payments to the official salary, bonuses and other payments) within a month;

3.2. to take the necessary measures to resolve other issues arising from this decree.