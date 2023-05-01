Dozens of Iranian spy network members detained in Azerbaijan (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 20:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijani police officers have detained persons involved in the propaganda of religious radicalism and other subversive activities in Azerbaijan financed through the sale of drugs, Trend reports.

During a special operation carried out by the police officers, 16 people were detained and handed over to the investigation.

The goal of those who were working for religious-political centers, controlled mainly from Iran, was to make drug addicts and others the instrument of their nefarious intentions.

Their social media accounts contain rather many undeniable facts about this criminal activity. They never denied their radical actions, and followed the "rules" of those whom they considered their "masters" instead the laws of the country of which they are citizens.

Police officers have detained S. Mammadov, R. Rustamov, A. Asadullayev, J. Balashov, V. Punhanaliyev, V. Farzaliyev, T. Gasimov, T. Mirishov, M. Mammadov, M. Ahmadov, I. Hasanov, A. Firudunbayli, M. Fataliyev, M. Rzayev, Sh. Suleymanov, and A. Aliyev.