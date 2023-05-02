ADA University hosting "Shaping geopolitics of Greater Eurasia: from past to present and future" conference (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

First version published at 10:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. ADA University in Baku is hosting an international conference on "Shaping the geopolitics of Greater Eurasia: from past to present and future" with the participation of about 40 representatives from more than 30 countries, Trend reports.

Rector of the ADA University, former Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the US Hafiz Pashayev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy Shahmar Movsumov, Minister of Digital Development and Transportation Rashad Nabiyev, Deputy former Assistant Secretary of State of the US, former First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Uzbekistan’s Parliament and other persons are taking part in the event.

Pashayev said that ADA University is holding such a conference for the fourth time.

According to him, the conference is of great importance from the point of view of politics, science and international relations, and noted that the university is considered an important platform for discussing issues on the regional and global agenda. The ideas expressed here are covered in magazines around the world and in social networks.

The rector pointed out that the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev was a person who took important steps in the field of geopolitics.

"He was the only Azerbaijani who reached political heights in the Soviet Union. In the 1990s, Azerbaijan was going through a crisis. The war, the occupation of our lands by Armenia, the economic crisis – under these conditions the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev came to the leadership of the country. After the national leader came to power, the war was stopped and the economy stabilized," Pashayev said.

Speaking at the conference, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan spoke about the significance of the "Contract of the Century", the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline, and major transport corridor projects initiated by Azerbaijan.

Movsumov said that about $300 billion of investments have been invested in the country, which has turned from a country sharing its alternative energy resources into a transit country.

Minister of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan said that the country is the initiator of many international projects, mainly in the field of transport and transit. Great leader Heydar Aliyev also laid the foundation for the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway project.

Nabiyev highlighted that the events taking place in the world, wars once again show the need for alternative transit routes, which increases the importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route also known as the Middle Corridor.

"Over the past 10 years, we have built several new airports. According to our calculations, the volume of transit traffic through our country in the next five years will amount to 23 million tons. Moreover, the Middle Corridor should not be considered only as an alternative during the crisis," Nabiyev added.

The moderator of the second session of the conference was a research faculty member of the Energy Academic Group at the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School, Brenda Shaffer.

Furthermore, the speakers, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, former Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group Matthew Bryza, the Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Uzbekistan Sodig Safoyev, former Georgian Ambassador to the US and Canada Tedo Japaridze, former Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Bolat Nurgaliyev and former Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State David Merkel noted that Heydar Aliyev is always highly appreciated because he brought the young Azerbaijani state out of the years full of chaos. It was mentioned that Heydar Aliyev rose to very important posts in the Soviet era and, thanks to his political wisdom, received recognition in the Soviet Union.