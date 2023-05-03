Participants of international conference arrive at Fuzuli airport (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 08:32

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, May 3. The plane with the participants of the international conference themed "Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future", dedicated to the centennial anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, landed at Fuzuli International Airport, Trend reports from the scene.

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State David Merkel, First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis (Parliament) of Uzbekistan Sodyq Safoev, CEO of the Lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper, founded by Trend News Agency in France, Jean-Michel Brun and other guests are taking part in the visit.

the conference participants will go to Shusha city.

The international conference is being held on May 2-4 in Baku and Shusha with the participation of up to 60 representatives from more than 30 countries.

The first day of the event featured panel discussions held at ADA University in Baku with the participation of Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, former co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group Matthew Bryza, David Merkel, Sodyq Safoev, former Georgian Ambassador to the US and Canada Tedo Japaridze, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy Shahmar Movsumov, Minister of Digital Development and Transportation Rashad Nabiyev, and others.