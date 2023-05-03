Heydar Aliyev’s biggest dream was to see Shusha free and we made his dream come true - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 3. Heydar Aliyev’s biggest dream was to see Shusha free and we made his dream come true. We are happy, all Azerbaijanis not only citizens of Azerbaijan, but all Azerbaijanis of the world are proud of our victory, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

The head of state noted that this “victory of justice, historical justice, victory of international law.”