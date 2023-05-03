We cannot ignore situation in our region - President of Azerbaijan

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 3. We cannot ignore situation in our region, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“We wanted to fill this space with practical steps, with exchange of views, ideas, mainly with respect to the future development of Azerbaijan and also regional development. Because we cannot ignore situation in our region and though, we don’t have any risks anymore after liberation of Karabakh inside the country, but we are not living on an island,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

“Meeting here in Shusha, has of course a special meaning for all of us. Last year, by the way, I announced the Year of Shusha, because it was the 270th anniversary of the foundation of the city by Karabakh Khan Panah Ali,” the head of state added.